Taiwan shares open higher
05/10/2024 09:10 AM
Taipei, May 10 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 21.35 points at 20,582.12 Friday on turnover of NT$3.13 billion (US$96.55 million).
(Y.F. Low)
