Taiwan shares close down 0.68%
05/09/2024 01:44 PM
Taipei, May 9 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed down 139.74 points, or 0.68 percent, at 20,560.77 Thursday on turnover of NT$418.01 billion (US$12.89 billion).
Latest
- Society
Dengue virus vector mosquito found at higher altitudes: research05/09/2024 08:24 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market05/09/2024 05:01 PM
- Business
Hon Hai underlines US$1b investment in Wisconsin operations05/09/2024 04:53 PM
- Politics
KMT, TPP lawmakers to visit Taiping Island on May 1805/09/2024 03:40 PM
- Politics
Taiwan donates US$500,000 to help people in Gaza05/09/2024 03:19 PM