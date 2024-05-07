Taiwan shares close up 0.63%
05/07/2024 02:45 PM
Taipei, May 7 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed up 130.22 points, or 0.63 percent, at 20,653.53 Tuesday on turnover of NT$406.154 billion (US$12.53 billion).
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market05/07/2024 04:13 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.63%05/07/2024 02:45 PM
- Society
Medical industry calls for NHI to shift to 'expenditure target' system05/07/2024 02:35 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news05/07/2024 10:18 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher05/07/2024 09:18 AM