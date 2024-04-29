Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

04/29/2024 04:24 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, April 29 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.002 to close at NT$32.558.

Turnover totaled US$1.18 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.590, and moved between NT$32.556 and NT$32.645 before the close.

(By Frances Huang)

Enditem

Related News
Taiwan shares end at almost 20,500 points following U.S. rally
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.22