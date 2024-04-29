U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
04/29/2024 04:24 PM
Taipei, April 29 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.002 to close at NT$32.558.
Turnover totaled US$1.18 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.590, and moved between NT$32.556 and NT$32.645 before the close.
