U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, April 29 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.002 to close at NT$32.558.

Turnover totaled US$1.18 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.590, and moved between NT$32.556 and NT$32.645 before the close.