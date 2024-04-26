Gaming console industry gives Taiwan huge business opportunities: Tsai

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 26 (CNA) Video game consoles are more than just entertainment and provide huge business opportunities for Taiwan given their expanding technological applications, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said on Friday.

Speaking at the 27th GTI Asia Taipei Expo opening, Tsai said people in the past often viewed consoles as just gaming machines, but today they have evolved to include features ranging from virtual and augmented reality to artificial intelligence.

They have rapidly become an indicator of technological innovation, and owing to their diverse applications, the gaming console industry provides Taiwan with immense business opportunities, she added.

The country's video game console sector has been continuing to develop and grow, spurred by an emphasis on research and development, Tsai said.

She said the industry's total output reached NT$30 billion (US$920 million) in 2023.

More than 90 percent of video consoles produced in Taiwan are exported to more than 70 countries worldwide, she added.

According to organizers, the annual GTI Asia Taipei Expo is a game-oriented trade fair that targets the needs of exporters.

Held in Hall 1 at the Taipei World Trade Center, this year's event is running until April 29 and features more than 50 exhibitors from around the world.

(By Jeffrey Wu and Ko Lin) Enditem/kb