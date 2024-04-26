To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, April 26 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.018 to close at NT$32.560.

Turnover totaled US$1.059 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.550, and moved between NT$32.524 and NT$32.585 before the close.