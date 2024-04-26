Taiwan shares close up 1.32%
04/26/2024 02:01 PM
Taipei, April 26 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 263.09 points, or 1.32 percent, at 20,120.51 Friday on turnover of NT$418.70 billion (US$12.85 billion).
Latest
- Business
Taiwan's 2024 GDP growth forecast raised to 3.29% due to AI boom04/26/2024 04:55 PM
- Politics
Visiting Ukrainian NGOs call for more support from Taiwan04/26/2024 04:48 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market04/26/2024 04:22 PM
- Business
Garmin to invest in Southeast Asia to strengthen supply chain04/26/2024 02:53 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 1.32%04/26/2024 02:01 PM