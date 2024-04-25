U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 25 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose higher against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.050 to close at NT$32.578.

Turnover totaled US$1.016 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.540, and moved to a high of NT$32.622 before the close.