U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
04/25/2024 05:26 PM
Taipei, April 25 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose higher against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.050 to close at NT$32.578.
Turnover totaled US$1.016 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.540, and moved to a high of NT$32.622 before the close.
