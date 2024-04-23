U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
04/23/2024 04:12 PM
Taipei, April 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.043 to close at NT$32.593.
Turnover totaled US$1.014 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.590, and moved between NT$32.586 and NT$32.675 before the close.
