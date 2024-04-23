To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, April 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.043 to close at NT$32.593.

Turnover totaled US$1.014 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.590, and moved between NT$32.586 and NT$32.675 before the close.