Taiwan shares close down 0.59%
04/22/2024 02:00 PM
Taipei, April 22 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 115.9 points, or 0.59 percent, at 19,411.22 Monday on turnover of NT$480.86 billion (US$14.73 billion).
