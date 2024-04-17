British Columbia opens Taiwan office

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 17 (CNA) The Canadian province of British Columbia opened a trade office in Taipei on Tuesday to enhance its relations with Taiwan, its seventh largest trading partner.

"Having a trade office in Taiwan will open doors to new opportunities for B.C. businesses," Brenda Bailey, British Columbia's minister of jobs, economic development and innovation, was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the provincial government.

"By expanding our trade relationships, and promoting B.C.'s innovative, sustainable products and services internationally, we are continuing our work to support businesses and the people who depend on them," Bailey said.

The British Columbia Trade and Investment Representative Office will support province businesses by giving them better access to the Taiwanese market and promoting B.C. exports as part of Team Canada, the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei (CTOT) said in the provincial government statement.

The CTOT represents Canadian interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties.

"The opening of B.C.'s new Trade and Investment Representative Office in Taiwan is a testament to our Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS) launched in 2022," the statement quoted Jim Nickel, CTOT head and de facto Canadian ambassador to Taiwan, as saying.

"This demonstrates not only Canada-Taiwan's fast-growing economic partnership, but also the B.C. Government's determination to support more good jobs and opportunities for both B.C. and Taiwanese communities," Nickel said.

The office is the second opened by a Canadian provincial government in Taiwan after Alberta did so in 1988.