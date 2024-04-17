U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
04/17/2024 10:34 AM
Taipei, April 17 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.506 at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.016 from the previous close.
Latest
- Politics
Defense minister defends estimated cost of indigenous sub program04/17/2024 06:48 PM
- Society
Three test positive for norovirus after dining at sushi restaurant chain04/17/2024 06:37 PM
- Politics
Envoys warn of rising antisemitism at Taipei Holocaust Remembrance event04/17/2024 06:12 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares rebound, end above 20,000 points04/17/2024 05:14 PM
- Sports
Boogie returns to Taiwan to finish off regular and post-season with Leopards04/17/2024 04:29 PM