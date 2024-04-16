To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, April 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.112 to close at NT$32.490.

Turnover totaled US$1.745 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.390, and moved to a high of NT$32.565 before the close.