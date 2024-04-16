U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
04/16/2024 04:14 PM
Taipei, April 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.112 to close at NT$32.490.
Turnover totaled US$1.745 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.390, and moved to a high of NT$32.565 before the close.
