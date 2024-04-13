Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, April 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Hsiao Yeh named Minister of Culture

@China Times: China, U.S. hold emergency phone call over possible Iranian strike against Israel

@Liberty Times: Chinese woman smuggles Taiwan passports to Chinese citizens travelling to Europe

@Economic Daily News: Shares in 15 stocks reporting strong sales data soar

@Commercial Times: Shares in 17 stocks with sound fundamentals expected to move sharply higher

@Taipei Times: Peace in Strait indispensable: Summit

