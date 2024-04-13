Taiwan headline news
04/13/2024 11:34 AM
Taipei, April 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Hsiao Yeh named Minister of Culture
@China Times: China, U.S. hold emergency phone call over possible Iranian strike against Israel
@Liberty Times: Chinese woman smuggles Taiwan passports to Chinese citizens travelling to Europe
@Economic Daily News: Shares in 15 stocks reporting strong sales data soar
@Commercial Times: Shares in 17 stocks with sound fundamentals expected to move sharply higher
@Taipei Times: Peace in Strait indispensable: Summit
Enditem/AW
