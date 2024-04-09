To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, April 9 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.003 to close at NT$32.098.

Turnover totaled US$969 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.090, and moved between NT$32.076 and NT$32.125 before the close.