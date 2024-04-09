U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
04/09/2024 05:18 PM
Taipei, April 9 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.003 to close at NT$32.098.
Turnover totaled US$969 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.090, and moved between NT$32.076 and NT$32.125 before the close.
