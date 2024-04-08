Six still missing after quake hit; search and rescue efforts continue

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 8 (CNA) Six people remain unaccounted for after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan on the morning of April 3, with search and rescue efforts ongoing, the Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC) said Monday.

Citing data from the National Fire Agency under the Ministry of the Interior, the Cabinet-level CEOC said in an attempt to find the six missing people as soon as possible, rescue efforts have intensified along Shakadang Trail in Taroko National Park, near the epicenter of the temblor.

The epicenter of the quake, the largest in nearly 25 years in Taiwan, was located in the Pacific Ocean, 25.0 kilometers south-southeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 15.5 km, according to the Central Weather Administration's (CWA) Seismology Center.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Hualien, where it measured a 6+ on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale, the CWA said.

The temblor resulted in at least 13 fatalities and 1,145 people injured with six still missing, according to the CEOC.

Five people have been reported missing along the Shakadang Trail and the National Fire Agency has dispatched a search team with the help of search dogs and excavators to find them, the CEOC said.

The fire agency received a tip that a missing Singaporean couple were spotted on the Shakadang Trail, the CEOC added, noting that the couple, both of whom also hold Australian citizenship, are likely to be close to the 1.5-km mark.

The two dead and three of the missing on Shakadang Trail are members of a family of five. Two bodies found on Friday were identified as the father and oldest daughter.

In addition to the Shakadang Trail, the CEOC said search efforts will also continue in a quarry site in Hualien, where one person was reported missing.

An unmanned drone rescue team from Turkey, which arrived in Taiwan Sunday, will continue its search efforts Monday along Provincial Highway No. 8, the CEOC said.

After days of intensified efforts by state-owned Taiwan Power Co. to fix the damaged electricity grid, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said 327 households are still without power, including 309 in Tienhsiang, Hualien, with power expected to be fully restored by 11 p.m. Monday.

The MOEA said a total of 190 households in Taipei are still without natural gas, but supply is expected to be largely restored by Wednesday.

In addition, 43 base stations for mobile communications are still suffering technical problems and these faults are expected to be fixed by Thursday, the MOEA said.

The Ministry of Agriculture said that as of 8 a.m. Monday, the earthquake had caused NT$76.04 million (US$2.38 million) in agricultural losses, all reported in Hualien.

Meanwhile, as of 8 a.m. 236 people had been placed in shelters in Keelung, New Taipei and Hualien, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The ministry also said that more than NT$140 million has been donated in a total of 95,442 individual donations to boost relief efforts as of Sunday.

The money will be used as relief funds for earthquake victims, emergency medical expenses, the operation of shelters and reconstruction, it added.