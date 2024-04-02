Focus Taiwan App
12 receipts win NT$10 million in January-February invoice lottery

04/02/2024 07:29 PM
CNA photo March 25, 2024
Taipei, April 2 (CNA) A total of 12 receipts issued in January and February had the serial number 16620962, making recipients eligible for the NT$10 million (US$318,461) special prize in Taiwan's receipt lottery, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Tuesday.

The ministry said that one of the winners spent only NT$30 purchasing an app on Google Play, adding that seven winning receipts were issued for purchases under NT$100.

Meanwhile, the MOF revealed that 14 receipts issued with the number 50008017 won the receipt lottery's NT$2 million grand prize.

The MOF released the winning receipt lottery numbers on March 25. Alongside the two most coveted prizes, the three numbers for the NT$200,000 prize were 73705743, 90315047 and 10604429.

In addition, holders of receipts with serial numbers matching the last seven digits of the NT$200,000 prize numbers won NT$40,000, while those with invoices whose serial numbers matched the last six digits won NT$10,000.

Other prizes include NT$4,000 for receipts with the last five digits of the NT$200,000 prize numbers, NT$1,000 for receipts with the last four digits, and NT$200 for invoices with the last three digits.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, and Hi-Life convenience store chains had issued three of the receipts with the NT$10 million special prize serial number and five of the receipts with the NT$2 million grand prize serial number during the two months.

