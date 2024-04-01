Taiwan shares close down 0.36%
04/01/2024 02:32 PM
Taipei, April 1 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 72.12 points, or 0.36 percent, at 20,222.33 Monday on turnover of NT$358.48 billion (US$11.22 billion).
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares end lower as earlier gains eroded04/01/2024 05:48 PM
- Politics
- Society
Rains bring 19 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs04/01/2024 05:27 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market04/01/2024 04:15 PM
- Cross-Strait
Ex-President Ma departs on trip of 'friendship and peace' to China04/01/2024 03:42 PM