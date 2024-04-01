Taiwan shares open higher
04/01/2024 09:14 AM
Taipei, April 1 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 25.28 points at 20,319.73 Monday on turnover of NT$4.01 billion (US$125.45 million).
