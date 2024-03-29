U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
03/29/2024 04:19 PM
Taipei, March 29 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.002 to close at NT$31.990.
Turnover totaled US$893 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.980, and moved to a high of NT$32.032 before the close.
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares hit new closing high led by TSMC03/29/2024 06:59 PM
- Society
Taoyuan sandwich seller indicted over suspected food safety violation03/29/2024 06:36 PM
- Politics
President urges defense minister to remain after verbal resignation03/29/2024 06:25 PM
- Science & Tech
AI needed to combat disinformation as it moves to video: Taiwan expert03/29/2024 06:07 PM
- Society
TSMC employee newborns in Taiwan make up 1.8% of country's 2023 total03/29/2024 05:44 PM