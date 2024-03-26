U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
03/26/2024 05:12 PM
Taipei, March 26 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.031 to close at NT$31.896.
Turnover totaled US$1.102 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.830, and moved between NT$31.760 and NT$31.938 before the close.
