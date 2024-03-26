To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, March 26 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.031 to close at NT$31.896.

Turnover totaled US$1.102 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.830, and moved between NT$31.760 and NT$31.938 before the close.