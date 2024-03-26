U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
03/26/2024 10:15 AM
Taipei, March 26 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.850 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.015 from the previous close.
