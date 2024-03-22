Unemployment rate rises to 3.39% in February, ending 5-month drop

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 22 (CNA) The unemployment rate in Taiwan reached 3.39 percent in February, putting to an end a five-month consecutive decline, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

According to the DGBAS, a month-to-month increase of 0.08 percentage points was recorded for February, due to the conclusion of temporary jobs after the Lunar New Year and the trend of post-holiday job transitions.

However, despite the increase, the figure marks the lowest level seen in February for 24 years, according to DGBAS data.

After seasonal adjustments, the jobless rate stood at 3.40 percent in February, up 0.01 percentage points from the previous month, acording to the data.

The DGBAS statistics also showed that 406,000 people were classified as unemployed in February, up 9,000 from January.

Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣), deputy director at the DGBAS Department of Census, explained that as the Lunar New Year fell in early February, the extent of the commercial activities around that time led to a falling unemployment rate.

However, in the post-holiday period, with the conclusion of temporary Lunar New Year-related employment and an increase in job transitions, the unemployment rate began to rise, Chen explained.

She further explained that despite the seasonal increase in the February unemployment rate, it remained at its lowest level in the month for 24 years.

With the continuation of people finding and starting new jobs after the Lunar New Year, unemployment rates typically decline from March to May, with a cumulative decrease of 0.05 to 0.07 percentage points, she said.

However, whether there will be a prompt turnaround in March remains uncertain, as the ease of job transition for individuals seeking new employment also plays a role, Chen said.

According to the DGBAS, the employed population in February was 11.572 million, a drop of 15,000 from January.

Regarding the reasons for people losing their jobs, Chen said that in February, there was an increase of 3,000 people in the group of people who quit their jobs due to dissatisfaction, as well as a similar rise in the number of people who were laid off or became jobless because their workplaces shut down.

The former reflects individuals indulging in post-holiday job transitions, while the latter is an indicator of economic conditions, Chen explained, noting that the attention is often focused on those who become unemployed due to business closures or cutbacks.

However, while the number increased by 3,000 in February to 99,000, it remains relatively low, Chen said.

The DGBAS will closely monitor changes in this figure to identify any specific industries affected, she added.