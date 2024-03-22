U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading
03/22/2024 10:20 AM
Taipei, March 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.935 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.103 from the previous close.
