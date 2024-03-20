U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
03/20/2024 04:45 PM
Taipei, March 20 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.096 to close at NT$31.868.
Turnover totaled US$1.409 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low NT$31.780, and moved to a high of NT$31.902 before the close.
Latest
- Society
Bigger graphic health warnings to be printed on cigarette packaging03/20/2024 06:43 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares end down ahead of Fed meeting's conclusion03/20/2024 06:05 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market03/20/2024 04:45 PM
- Cross-Strait
China, Australia FMs discuss Taiwan issue, regional stability03/20/2024 03:33 PM
- Politics
Taiwan to receive U.S. SkyGuardian drones from 2026: Official03/20/2024 02:59 PM