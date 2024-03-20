Taiwan shares open higher
03/20/2024 09:15 AM
Taipei, March 20 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 22.05 points at 19,879.25 Wednesday on turnover of NT$4.84 billion (US$152 million).
