U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, March 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.113 to close at NT$31.772.

Turnover totaled US$1.328 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.680, and moved between NT$31.680 and NT$31.799 before the close.