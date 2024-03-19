U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
03/19/2024 05:00 PM
Taipei, March 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.113 to close at NT$31.772.
Turnover totaled US$1.328 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.680, and moved between NT$31.680 and NT$31.799 before the close.
