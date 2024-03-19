U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading
03/19/2024 10:37 AM
Taipei, March 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.716 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.057 from the previous close.
