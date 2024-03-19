Taiwan shares open lower
03/19/2024 09:08 AM
Taipei, March 19 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 81.73 points at 19,798.12 Tuesday on turnover of NT$6.74 billion (US$212 million).
