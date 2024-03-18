Tigerair Taiwan to launch flights to Fukushima in April

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 18 (CNA) Tigerair Taiwan will launch a new direct flight between Taoyuan and Japan's Fukushima on April 2, the carrier announced Monday.

In a news release, the low-cost carrier said it will fly round trips between the two destinations every Tuesday and Friday.

Flight IT752 bound for Fukushima Airport will take off from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 7:40 a.m. The return flight IT753 will leave for Taoyuan at 12:30 p.m., said the statement.

Fukushima, located in the southern Tohoku Region, is home to such cultural sites as Aizu-Wakamatsu and Ouchi-juku, as well as natural attractions like Lake Inawashiro, the Goshikinuma, and the Ashinomaki Onsen, the statement said.

Travelers can also make use of the nearby destinations served by the airline, including Sendai, Hanamaki and Akita, to arrive and leave from different locations, it added.

Fukushima is Tigerair's 19th flight destination in Japan, the airline said.