Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Tigerair Taiwan to launch flights to Fukushima in April

03/18/2024 08:35 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, March 18 (CNA) Tigerair Taiwan will launch a new direct flight between Taoyuan and Japan's Fukushima on April 2, the carrier announced Monday.

In a news release, the low-cost carrier said it will fly round trips between the two destinations every Tuesday and Friday.

Flight IT752 bound for Fukushima Airport will take off from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 7:40 a.m. The return flight IT753 will leave for Taoyuan at 12:30 p.m., said the statement.

Fukushima, located in the southern Tohoku Region, is home to such cultural sites as Aizu-Wakamatsu and Ouchi-juku, as well as natural attractions like Lake Inawashiro, the Goshikinuma, and the Ashinomaki Onsen, the statement said.

Travelers can also make use of the nearby destinations served by the airline, including Sendai, Hanamaki and Akita, to arrive and leave from different locations, it added.

Fukushima is Tigerair's 19th flight destination in Japan, the airline said.

(By Yu Hsiao-han and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/AW

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.238