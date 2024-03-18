U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading
03/18/2024 10:24 AM
Taipei, March 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.643 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.050 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
TSMC shares return to prior ex-dividend level soon after market opens03/18/2024 11:20 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading03/18/2024 10:24 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news03/18/2024 10:19 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher03/18/2024 09:15 AM
- Society
Flash mob protesters across Taiwan object traffic act amendment03/17/2024 09:15 PM