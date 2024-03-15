System outage at McDonald's Taiwan outlets fixed
Taipei, March 15 (CNA) McDonald's Taiwan sustained an outage to its online ordering system on Friday, which after several hours it said had been fixed, with the cause determined to not be a cyberattack.
McDonald's Taiwan blamed the outage on an internet disconnection at the company's headquarters at around 1:30 p.m., which affected some of its restaurants.
Later in the day, the fastfood giant said the system crash, which it reiterated was not caused by a cyberattack, had been fixed and that orders made before the network disconnection were not affected.
According to foreign media, McDonald's suffered an IT system outage in restaurants in several countries around the world, including the United States, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom, which resulted in customers being unable to order food online.
- Business
System outage at McDonald's Taiwan outlets fixed03/15/2024 11:40 PM
- Society
Taipei city councilor released on bail in alleged bribery case03/15/2024 10:55 PM
- Cross-Strait
4 Chinese coast guard vessels enter prohibited waters off Kinmen03/15/2024 10:19 PM
- Society
Parole rule for prisoners serving life partially unconstitutional: Court03/15/2024 09:41 PM
- Sports
Brothers' Chou Ssu-chi eyes managerial post after retirement in 202403/15/2024 08:42 PM