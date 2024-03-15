System outage at McDonald's Taiwan outlets fixed

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 15 (CNA) McDonald's Taiwan sustained an outage to its online ordering system on Friday, which after several hours it said had been fixed, with the cause determined to not be a cyberattack.

McDonald's Taiwan blamed the outage on an internet disconnection at the company's headquarters at around 1:30 p.m., which affected some of its restaurants.

Later in the day, the fastfood giant said the system crash, which it reiterated was not caused by a cyberattack, had been fixed and that orders made before the network disconnection were not affected.

According to foreign media, McDonald's suffered an IT system outage in restaurants in several countries around the world, including the United States, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom, which resulted in customers being unable to order food online.