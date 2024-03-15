To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, March 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.096 to close at NT$31.593.

Turnover totaled US$1.469 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.520 and peaked at NT$31.640 during trading.