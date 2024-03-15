U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
03/15/2024 04:37 PM
Taipei, March 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.096 to close at NT$31.593.
Turnover totaled US$1.469 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.520 and peaked at NT$31.640 during trading.
