U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading
03/15/2024 10:39 AM
Taipei, March 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.615 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.118 from the previous close.
