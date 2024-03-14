Hon Hai 2023 net profit rises as profit margin improves

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 14 (CNA) Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the world's largest contract electronics maker, on Thursday reported a slight increase in its year-on-year net profit in 2023 on the back of its improved profit margin.

In a statement, iPhone assembler Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn internationally, said it posted about NT$142.10 billion (US$4.51 billion) in net profit in 2023, slightly up from the NT$141.48 billion recorded in 2022. 2023 net profit was at its third-highest level in Hon Hai's history.

Its earnings per share stood at NT$10.25 in 2023, up from NT$10.21 in 2022, Hon Hai said.

In 2023, Hon Hai's consolidated sales stood at NT$6.16 trillion, down about 7 percent from a year earlier, the company said.

Hon Hai's gross margin -- the difference between revenue and cost of goods sold -- rose 0.26 percentage points from a year earlier to 6.3 percent in 2023, while its operating margin -- the difference between sales and the cost of goods sold -- rose 0.08 percentage points to 2.7 percent, Hon Hai said.

In addition, its net margin -- the difference between gross profit and total expenses including interest payments and taxes -- also increased to 2.31 percent in 2023 from 2.13 percent in 2022, Hon Hai added.

In 2023, smart consumer electronics products accounted for 54 percent of the company's total sales, while cloud and networking products accounted for 22 percent, computing products for 18 percent, and electronics components for 6 percent, Hon Hai said.

In the fourth quarter alone, Hon Hai said, its net profit stood at NT$53.15 billion, up 23 percent from a quarter earlier, due to peak season effects. The fourth quarter figure also rose 33 percent from a year earlier.

In the October-December period, earnings per share hit NT$3.83, compared to NT$3.11 in the previous quarter, and NT$2.88 over the same period last year, Hon Hai said.