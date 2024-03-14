U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
03/14/2024 04:12 PM
Taipei, March 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.037 to close at NT$31.497.
Turnover totaled US$1.137 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.480, and moved between NT$31.466 and NT$31.525 before the close.
