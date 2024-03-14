To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, March 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.037 to close at NT$31.497.

Turnover totaled US$1.137 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.480, and moved between NT$31.466 and NT$31.525 before the close.