U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading
03/14/2024 11:57 AM
Taipei, March 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.490 at 11 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.030 from the previous close.
