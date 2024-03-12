Taiwan shares close up 0.96%
03/12/2024 01:56 PM
Taipei, March 12 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 188.47 points, or 0.96 percent, at19,914.55 Tuesday on turnover of NT$455.571 billion (US$14.46 billion).
