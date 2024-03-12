Taiwan shares open lower
03/12/2024 09:12 AM
Taipei, March 12 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 53.32 points at 19,672.76 Tuesday on turnover of NT$7.90 billion (US$252 million).
