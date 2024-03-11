Taiwan science park sales fall 7%, revenue hits 2nd highest in 2023

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 11 (CNA) The three major science-based parks supervised by the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) in Taiwan saw sales in 2023 fall more than 7 percent from a year earlier but revenue still hit the second highest level in history, data released by the NSTC showed Monday.

Due to inventory adjustments on the global market and a relatively high comparison base in 2022, revenue posted by the Hsinchu Science Park, Central Taiwan Science Park and the Southern Taiwan Science Park, which house Taiwan's tech heavyweights, fell 7.56 percent from a year earlier to NT$3.94 trillion (US$125.3 billion) in 2023.

However, 2023 sales hit the second highest level ever, trailing only NT$4.27 trillion in 2022, the data indicated.

Sales in the Hsinchu Science Park fell 11.98 percent from a year earlier to NT$1.42 trillion, and revenue in the Central Taiwan Science Park also dropped 19.78 percent to NT$93.84 billion, according to the data.

Bucking the downturn, the Southern Taiwan Science Park posted a year-on-year increase of 6.88 percent in sales, totaling NT$1.59 trillion in 2023, marking the third consecutive year revenue has topped the NT$1 trillion mark, the data showed.

The NSTC said the growth in the Southern Taiwan Science Park largely reflected an increase in production using the advanced 3 nanometer process.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, started mass production of chips made on the 3nm process in the Southern Taiwan Science Park at the end of 2022.

Among the six major industries in the three science parks, the NSTC said, the communications industry enjoyed the highest sales growth of 8.92 percent in 2023, the council said.

Andrea T. J. Hsu (許增如), head of the council's Department of Academia-Industry Collaboration and Science Park Affairs, said the growth came after the global low orbit satellite industry continued to expand and supplies in Internet communications components were sufficient to boost sales.

In addition, sales posted by the biotech industry also grew 5.83 percent from a year earlier in 2023, with Hsu attributing the growth to an increase in shipments of new drugs and medical devices such as contact lenses.

However, in the IC industry, sales fell 8.67 percent from a year earlier in 2023 as global economic weakness dragged down demand, the NSTC said, adding semiconductor heavyweights in the science parks still continued to expand production capacity despite the slowdown, the NSTC added.

In 2023, the optoelectronics industry suffered a 7.7 percent year-on-year decline in sales but the decline moderated from 24.89 percent in 2022 as suppliers in the three major science parks intensified efforts to diversity their production portfolios to secure more sales, the NSTC said.

The precision machinery industry and the computer/peripherals industry also posted a 6.14 percent and a 2.5 percent year-on-year sales decline in 2023 on falling global demand, the NSTC added.

Looking ahead, NSTC head Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠), said he is upbeat about the operations of the three science parks in 2024, predicting a recovery in sales, with the growing popularity of artificial intelligence applications expected to boost demand.