Taiwan shares end down as selling focuses on large IC stocks

Taipei, March 11 (CNA) Shares in Taiwan closed lower Monday, led by large cap semiconductor stocks, in particular contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), with selling sparked after U.S. chip stocks suffered a tumble at the end of last week, dealers said.

However, buying rotated to other tech stocks in the downstream segment with iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. in focus, while select old economy industries as well as the financial sector also attracted bargain hunting due to their relatively low valuations, dealers added.

The Taiex, the weighed index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), ended down 59.24 points, or 0.30 percent, at 19,726.08 after moving between 19,649.67 and 19,828.70. Turnover totaled NT$397.64 billion (US$12.63 billion).

The market opened down 0.57 percent and fell to the day's low, down 135.65 points in the mid-morning session, led by TSMC, as investors took their cue from a 4.03 percent plunge on the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, where American AI chip designer Nvidia Corp. lost 5.55 percent, dealers said.

While buying moved to select old economy stocks especially in the electric machinery and food industry lending some support to the Taiex, bargain hunters emerged to pick up TSMC in the last few minutes at the end of the session, helping the broader market recoup part of its earlier losses, dealers added.

After TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, fell 2.30 percent to close at NT$766.00 after coming off a low of NT$761.00. TSMC's losses represented a 150 point fall on the Taiex, and sent the electronics index and the semiconductor sub-index down 0.74 percent and 1.75 percent Monday.

"AI-related chip stocks at home and on the U.S. market had moved sharply higher in recent sessions," according to Hua Nan Securities analyst Kevin Hsu. "The Nvidia plunge is simply a breather, technically speaking, from its recent solid gains and TSMC just followed suit."

"Buying in the late trading session showed TSMC was a stock worth investing in on its healthy fundamentals," Su said. On Friday, foreign institutional investors registered net buying of 20.82 million TSMC shares.

"Today, TSMC shares were under consolidation but its upside potential has not changed," Su said, predicting the stock will see strong technical support ahead of the five-day moving average of about NT$755.00.

Among other semiconductor stocks, smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc. fell 0.41 percent to end at NT$1,225.000, United Microelectronics Corp., a smaller contract chipmaker, lost 0.58 percent to close at NT$51.60, and IC packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co. ended down 3.45 percent at NT$154.00.

"The silver lining was that Hon Hai, a market laggard, made a significant comeback. Due to its large weighting, its gains helped stabilize the broader market to some extent," Su said.

Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn internationally, which is the No. 3 stock in terms of market value after TSMC and MediaTek, rose 4.29 percent to close at NT$109.50.

Also boosted by bargain hunting, AI-related stocks in the downstream segment outperformed the broader market with AI server maker Quanta Computer Inc. up 3.31 percent to end at NT$249.50, and Wistron Corp. up 4.31 percent to close at NT$121.00. In contrast, Wistron's cloud application subsidiary, Wiwynn Corp., ended down 0.61 percent at NT$2,430.00.

"Many investors remained upbeat that Taipower's (Taiwan Power Co.) investments to strengthen the resilience of the country's electricity grid will continue to benefit the electric machinery industry," Su said. "So, when funds exited from TSMC, investors just sought targets in the electric machinery industry to park their money."

With the electric machinery index up 1.37 percent, Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corp. rose 1.82 percent to close at NT$168.00, and Teco Electric & Machinery Co. also gained 1.82 percent to end at NT$50.30. In addition, Rexon Industrial Corp. soared 8.21 percent to close at NT$50.60, and Fortune Electric Co. ended up 2.39 percent at NT$514.00.

In the food industry, which rose 1.40 percent also on bargain hunting, Uni-President Enterprises Corp. gained 1.19 percent to close at NT$76.60, and Lian Hwa Foods Corp. rose 5.13 percent to end at NT$92.20.

Elsewhere in the old economy sector, Nan Ya Plastics Corp. rose 1.08 percent to close at NT$56.10, while Eclat Textile Co. lost 0.53 percent to end at NT$565.00.

In the financial sector, which closed up 0.44 percent. China Development Financial Holding Co. gained 3.86 percent to end at NT$13.45 percent, while Fubon Financial Holding Co. ended unchanged at NT$62.90.

"Despite the retreat, the Taiex still moved above the five-day moving average of 19,618 points and the main board stayed technically sound," Su said. "The 20,000 point mark has become the nearest ceiling and the index needs more consolidation to jump over hurdles."

On Friday, the Taiex closed up 0.47 percent, at 19,785.32 after hitting the highest ever intraday high of 20,065.50.

According to the TWSE, foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$8.72 billion worth of shares on the main board Monday.