Taiwan shares close down 0.3%
03/11/2024 02:04 PM
Taipei, March 11 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 59.24 points, or 0.3 percent, at 19,726.08 Monday on turnover of NT$397.64 billion (US$12.63 billion).
