U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
03/08/2024 10:32 AM
Taipei, March 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.500 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.036 from the previous close.
