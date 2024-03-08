Taiwan shares open sharply higher
03/08/2024 09:10 AM
Taipei, March 8 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 272.97 points at 19,966.49 Friday on turnover of NT$13.12 billion (US$416.77 million).
