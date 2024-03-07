Taiex reaches another record high after volatile trading session

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 7 (CNA) Shares in Taiwan climbed 1 percent over the course of a volatile trading session Thursday to close at a record high of almost 19,700 points.

The Taiex, the weighted stock on the local market, ended up 194.07 points, or 1 percent, at 19,693.52 after climbing to a mid-session high of 19,794.57. Turnover totaled NT$504.6 billion (US$16 billion).

Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) opened the session up NT$20 and at one point hit a record NT$769, before dropping to close at NT$760, a gain of NT$25 or 3.4 percent.

Smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc., second to TSMC in terms of market cap, rose 3.36 percent to close at NT$1,230.

The electronics index drove the market's gains on Thursday, finishing up 1.51 percent, with the semiconductor sub-index up 2.91 percent.

Meanwhile, the financial index rose 0.59 percent, while AI stocks finished down in correction, with Wistron Corp., Quanta Computer and Gigabyte Technology dropping 2.93 percent, 2.43 percent and 0.97 percent, respectively.

Looking ahead, dealers noted that the United States is scheduled to release its monthly employment report on Thursday and new CPI data next week.

Those announcements could affect whether Taiwan shares maintain their recent momentum and potentially approach 20,000 points, dealers said.

(By He Hsiu-ling and Matthew Mazzetta) Enditem/AW

