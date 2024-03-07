Taiwan shares close up 1%
03/07/2024 01:56 PM
Taipei, March 7 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 194.07 points, or 1 percent, at 19,693.52 Thursday on turnover of NT$504.60 billion (US$15.99 billion).
Related News
March 7: Taiex reaches another record high after volatile trading session
March 7: TSMC's American depositary receipts surge to new high
March 6: After recouping earlier losses, Taiex reaches another record high
Latest
- Business
Minister signals expected hike to overall electricity rates03/07/2024 09:18 PM
- Society
Gender equality amendments to take effect on Women's Day03/07/2024 09:17 PM
- Politics
Some Taiwanese conscripts to be trained by U.S. military personnel: Minister03/07/2024 08:27 PM
- Society
5 suspects, including association head, indicted for election law breach03/07/2024 08:11 PM
- Business
Taiex reaches another record high after volatile trading session03/07/2024 07:38 PM