U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
03/07/2024 11:01 AM
Taipei, March 7 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.525 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.050 from the previous close.
