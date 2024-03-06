EVA Air resumes flights to Japan's Ehime Prefecture

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 6 (CNA) EVA Airways (EVA Air) on Wednesday resumed direct flights between Taoyuan and Ehime in Japan, and will double the frequency of the twice-weekly service during the prefecture's upcoming cherry blossom season.

The Taiwanese carrier said the flights, on an A321-200 aircraft, will operate on Wednesdays and Sundays, with additional Thursday and Saturday services available between March 20 and April 30.

Flight BR110 bound for Matsuyama will take off at 6:25 a.m. from Taoyuan International Airport, and the return flight BR109 bound for Taoyuan will leave Matsuyama at 11:05 a.m., according to the airline.

At an event celebrating the inaugural flight on Wednesday, EVA Air President Clay Sun (孫嘉明) said the Taoyuan-Matsuyama route was initially launched in July 2019, but later had to be suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline began offering Taoyuan-Ehime flights to members of its Infinity MileageLands program late last year, and the demand was strong, Sun said.

Ehime Prefecture, located on the southern island of Shikoku, is known for tourist attractions including the 3,000-year-old Dogo Onsen and Matsuyama Castle, both in the prefecture's capital, Matsuyama.