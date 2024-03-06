U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
03/06/2024 04:21 PM
Taipei, March 6 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.010 to close at NT$31.575.
Turnover totaled US$1.063 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.580, and moved between NT$31.575 and NT$31.629 before the close.
