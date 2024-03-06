U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading
03/06/2024 10:29 AM
Taipei, March 6 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.609 at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.044 from the previous close.
